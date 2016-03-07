Zidane set to become one of world's best coaches - Pepe

Real Madrid defender Pepe believes head coach Zinedine Zidane is on track to become one of the best bosses in world football.

Madrid have made a strong response to the home derby defeat against Atletico Madrid last month, defeating Levante 3-1 before romping to a 7-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The club's attention now turns to Tuesday's second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Roma, which they lead 2-0 from the first leg.

Ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu, Pepe hailed Zidane and believes he is on track for a hugely successful career in management.

"He has contributed many things," said the centre-back when asked about Zidane's impact.

"The first is teamwork, the second is ensuring we do not let ourselves get worn down in things that are not part of football.

"Zidane has been a player and knows what the players want and think. The unity of our group was clear in the last match.

"He has been a mythical player in our club and globally, we must let him do his job and he will be one of the best coaches in the world, I have no doubt about that.

"He wants to win, but that doesn't mean he has a bad temper. We respect him so much."

The loss to Atletico is the only defeat Zidane has suffered in 11 matches since replacing Rafael Benitez in January, with a place in the Champions League last eight now in his sights.

"Roma have great players – they are good in Europe and one of the best in Italy," added Pepe.

"They have fast players on the wings and that is the kind of thing which could cause us problems.

"We have to think about playing our game as the tie is not over yet. We have to face it with humility and team spirit, that is the way we will win."