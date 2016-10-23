Zidane vows to play Morata more often

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has promised to give Alvaro Morata more playing time after the striker helped his side to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Morata came off the bench and netted the winner with seven minutes left on the clock to send Madrid top of the table after Sabin had cancelled out Karim Benzema's early opener.

And Zidane was quick to praise the former Juventus man for his contribution.

"Morata will get more playing time, but we have to be patient," he said at a news conference.

"We have to keep working together and Morata will get minutes like everyone else.

"Morata and Lucas [Vazquez] are doing very well. They always play well when they come on.

"Both will start games this season, but it is not easy."

Madrid hold a one-point lead over second-placed Sevilla following this weekend's results, with Barcelona, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid all within three points and Zidane expects a tight title race.

"It will be close at the top all season," he added. "There are no easy games and we will suffer until the end.

"I am very happy that we sit atop the table, but above all I am happy with our performance. We suffered a bit, but that is only normal and we kept fighting right until the very end."