Zidane's Madrid out to end Barca's LaLiga dominance - Kaka

After watching Barcelona claim yet another LaLiga title last season, former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka says Zinedine Zidane and his Champions League-winning team will be looking to dethrone their arch-rivals in 2016-17.

Rookie head coach Zidane and Madrid made history last term as they won an 11th Champions League crown after beating Atletico Madrid in the May showpiece.

While Madrid were the toast of Europe for the second time in three seasons, there was one thing missing from their trophy cabinet - LaLiga.

Barca continued their stranglehold on the competition, winning a second successive title by a tantalising point ahead of Madrid, who were left searching for a first league trophy since 2012.

And as Zidane and Co. prepare to kick off their league campaign at Real Sociedad on Sunday, having already claimed the UEFA Super Cup, Kaka - who was a key figure in the last Madrid team to win LaLiga four years ago - said the capital club will be out to end Barca's domestic dominance, while attempting to go back-to-back in Europe.

"I think when you win the Champions League, you're on top of the world. It's the most important championship," the 34-year-old Brazilian said in an interview with Omnisport.

"But of course, this year, Madrid are going to try and win everything they can because they need to win.

"It's been a few years since Madrid won LaLiga, so Zidane will try and win the league because they won the Champions League already."

Kaka - now captain of MLS club Orlando City - continued his praise of Zidane, adding: "He has respect from everybody because he won everything as a player and as a coach he guided them to the most important championship.

"I think now he wants to win the league. Of course if he can, he will try to win everything, the three titles. This is the most important thing in Spain if you can win all three championships that's perfect.

"He will try and win the league and retain the Champions League. Also they have the Club World Cup. They just won the Super Cup. So Zidane is doing a very good job."