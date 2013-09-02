Zimbabwean suspended for doping offences

The player provided positive tests following a World Cup qualifying match between Zimbabwe and Egypt on June 9 in Harare.

FIFA confirmed that the player's "A" sample had shown traces of a prohibited substance from WADA's prohibited list.

The identity of the player and the nature of his offence will not be released until after any hearings have taken place.

A statement from the world governing body read: "The decision taken by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was duly notified to the Zimbabwe Football Association on 30 August.

"The player has until 9 September to inform FIFA whether he wishes to request a hearing. Irrespective of whether or not the player requests a hearing, the player and/or the Zimbabwean Football Association have until 16 September to submit a statement and all related and supporting documentary evidence.

"By testing positive for a prohibited substance, the player has contravened article 63 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The decision to provisionally suspend the player was taken in accordance with articles 38ff of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations and articles 129ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."