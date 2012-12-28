Zlatan gets own verb in Swedish dictionary

The Swedish Language Council has included the verb "zlatanera" - meaning "to dominate" - in its list of new words from 2012, it said on its website.

The verb "to zlatan" was originally coined by a satirical TV show in France, where Ibrahimovic plays for Paris Saint-Germain. The word has been in common use in Swedish ever since.

Known for his spectacular goals, the muscular forward scored four times against England in November including with an outrageous overhead-kick as Sweden came back to win 4-2 in the first international at the new Friends Arena in Stockholm.