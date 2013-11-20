Zlatan: World Cup without me not worth watching

Ibrahimovic scored twice in the second leg of his country’s qualification play-off with Portugal on Tuesday, but a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo ended Sweden's hopes of reaching the final in Brazil.

While Ibrahimovic acknowledged Portugal were the better team over two legs, he feels his absence from the global showpiece will be keenly felt.

"It was probably (my) last attempt to reach the World Cup with the national team," said the 32-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward.

"One thing is for sure, a World Cup without me is nothing to watch. Congratulations to Portugal, but both teams deserved to get to the World Cup.

"Of course I'm disappointed. I wanted to play the World Cup.

"We did our best. Unfortunately, we played against a better team, better than us no doubt."