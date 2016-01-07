Zouma hopes Chelsea form will seal France spot at Euro 2016

Defender Kurt Zouma hopes his strong Chelsea form can continue over the second half of the season in order to seal a France place for Euro 2016 later this year.

The 21-year-old has been a key figure for Chelsea this term, making 16 starts and 18 total Premier League appearances from a possible 20 games.

Zouma has only made two substitute appearances for Les Bleus, however, and is eager to cement his place in Didier Deschamps' plans prior to the tournament.

"It is a big year for me personally," he said in his club's newsletter.

"There are the Euros in France and of course I want to be there in the squad so I have to keep working hard with Chelsea, improving myself in training and playing games.

"The tournament is at home in France, we want to win and be a very strong team, just like we do with Chelsea.

"There are many more matches to win in 2016 and the new year has started well – let's keep it up."

Zouma, who joined Chelsea from Saint-Etienne in 2014, feels he has made big strides as a player in the last year.

He continued: "I am very proud to be at Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I am very happy and feel I have improved a lot. In 2015 I had a lot of chances to play, played in some big games and won two titles, so I am happy with the year on a personal level."