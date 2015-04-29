Zouma rubbishes 'boring' tag

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma said he does like the criticism aimed at his team's playing style, insisting results are paramount in the Premier League.

Premier League champions-elect Chelsea have spent much of the build up to Wednesday's clash against Leicester City defending their brand of football following Sunday's goalless draw at Arsenal, which was met by chants of "boring, boring Chelsea" by the home supporters.

Mourinho took a swipe at critics of Chelsea's style under his guidance after the weekend's stalemate and Zouma has followed suit as the London club move to within two wins of the title.

"No, I don't like this kind of sentence but the supporters can say what they want as we have to be focused on our game," the 20-year-old France international defender told Sky Sports.

"The most important thing is that we keep going and keep winning points.

"I think we play the same but more defensively because we know that everybody wants to beat us and we are focused on only the points.

"There's a target for everybody, we are almost there. We have to win the two next matches. We are very determined - all season we've work very hard to win this league."

Zouma added: "They [the fans] are jealous because their team is not top of the league and they want to be top of the league like everyone wants to; that's normal.

"Everyone wants to beat you so for us we have to be concentrated and be focused."