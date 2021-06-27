Zwane: Wydad will regret the day they decided to send their 'B-team

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane says Wydad Casablanca “will regret the day they decided to send their 'B-team” to face Amakhosi in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane says Wydad Casablanca “will regret the day they decided to send their 'B-team” to face Amakhosi in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

The Moroccan giants lined up a second string squad to face Amakhosi in their Group C clash at the FNB Stadium in April after they already qualified for the knockout stages of the competitions.

However, Wydad left to rue their decision as Chiefs went to defeat Wydad 1-0 through a solidary goal by Bernard Parker.

The Soweto giants then drew 2-2 with Horoya before claiming a 4-3 aggregate win over Simba SC in the quarter-finals setting up a two-legged semi-final fixture against Wydad.

Amakhosi then managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over the Moroccan side at the Stade Mohamed V on 19 June through a goal from Samir Nurkovic before playing out to a goalless draw in the return leg to secure their qualification to the final for the first time in the club’s history.

“It was never going to be an easy journey for us, we knew it was going to be tough because we're competing against the best on the continent," Zwane said in the post-match press conference after the game.

"Going back to the game, we knew their strength from day one, I think they will regret the day they decided to send their 'B-team. I think it's more of learning [curve] especially for us that when you're on the road, you don't take anyone for granted.

"We're obviously going to be underdogs competing against them and they paid the price because I think if they sent their best team that time - maybe things would have been different.

"Fortunately for them, they took us for granted that time and we gave them something to think about and surprise them. They're a very good team there's no doubt about it, solid team, good in defence, also very good going forward.

"But they also have their weaknesses like any other team whatever formation they put up there, we were still going to capitalise because we always underdogs.

"It worked for us, the way we planned, we knew if we go pound for pound with them - we'd open up and give them space to punish you. They had a few chances today but Daniel Akpeyi came to the party and the whole defence."