Zwanziger: 2022 World Cup won't be held in Qatar

The country was awarded the right to host the competition back in 2010, a decision which has attracted widespread criticism amid accusations of corruption within the world game's governing body.

On Monday, Zwanziger revealed that he felt FIFA would change its mind over the decision and opt for another host, with concerns having been raised over the extreme heat in Qatar.

"I personally think that in the end the 2022 World Cup will not take place in Qatar," he told Bild.

"Medics say that they cannot accept responsibility with a World Cup taking place under these conditions.

"They may be able to cool the stadiums but a World Cup does not take place only there.

"Fans from around the world will be coming and travelling in this heat and the first life-threatening case will trigger an investigation by a state prosecutor.

"That is not something that FIFA Exco members want to answer for."

Qatar's human rights record, and the working conditions for people involved in building infrastructure and stadia for the tournament, have also been cited as reasons why the country is not suited to staging the World Cup.