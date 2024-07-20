Custard creams, bad acting and THAT question: a lost afternoon with former England manager Gareth Southgate

Turns out you can be nice, humble, genuine and reach the very top of English football, where sadly some of those qualities are often lacking

Gareth Southgate holds a yellow packet of custard cream biscuits given to him in a Vauxhall car dealership in Milton Keynes by young fans. Match of the Day writer / presenter Matthew Ketchell looks on
Somewhere, somehow, there exists video footage of me ‘acting’ alongside Gareth Southgate. A real *record-scratch* *freeze frame* ‘Yep, that's me. moment.

In July 2017 I found myself standing alone with Gareth Southgate in the darkened corridor of a Vauxhall car dealership on the outskirts of Milton Keynes. Southgate had been England manager for eight months. We were waiting to be introduced onto a temporary stage where I interviewed him, in front of cameras and 50 or so people. At this stage in my career, I had next to no presenting experience.

