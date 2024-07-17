Quiz! Can you name every England player to play for Gareth Southgate?
Southgate's eight-year tenure saw 99 players used - how many do you remember?
It's time for today's football quiz – and we want you to name everyone who played for Gareth Southgate's England.
After eight years and 102 games, Gareth has gone. And what a run it was.
A World Cup semi and two Euros finals in four tournaments is phenomenal, let's face it. Considering where the Three Lions were after Euro 2016, anyway…
Over almost a decade, Southgate played almost a century of players. Some of them have become England legends under his stewardship, others only played a handful of times.
We've listed out 99 players. There are 18 minutes on the clock for you to name every single one of them.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here.
