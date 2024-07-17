Quiz! Can you name every England player to play for Gareth Southgate?

It's time for today's football quiz – and we want you to name everyone who played for Gareth Southgate's England.

After eight years and 102 games, Gareth has gone. And what a run it was.

A World Cup semi and two Euros finals in four tournaments is phenomenal, let's face it. Considering where the Three Lions were after Euro 2016, anyway…

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ How much do you remember about Euro 2024?

Over almost a decade, Southgate played almost a century of players. Some of them have become England legends under his stewardship, others only played a handful of times.

We've listed out 99 players. There are 18 minutes on the clock for you to name every single one of them.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here.

