Eat like an athlete: Cajun salmon and spicy veggie rice

Ingredients

• Salmon fillet

• Cajun spice mix

• Packet of quick cook brown rice

• Mixed veg (broccoli, asparagus, green beans, baby corn)

• Good quality olive oil

Amount per serving

• Calories 415 kcal

• Total Fat 15g

• Total Carbohydrate 45g

• Sugars 3.5g

• Protein 25g

Method

• Coat the salmon with the Cajun spice mix

• Place the salmon fillet in the oven at 190 degrees C and cook for 15 minutes

• Steam the mixed veg for six minutes or until tender

• Put the rice in the microwave and cook as per packet instructions

• Place everything in a bowl and drizzle with olive oil and mix well

Benefits:

“Spices are one of the best sources of antioxidants," explains nutritionist Holmes. "They reinforce your immune system and reduce inflammation - helping to fight off colds and post-match aches and pains. The salmon provides omega 3 fatty acids, which are proven to aid fat loss - ideal if you're trying to feel lighter on the pitch.



"Eating lots of different vegetables with food that contains omega 3 will increase your absorption of vitamins and minerals. These are vital for turning food into energy and healing any injuries you've picked up. Brown rice and vegetables are packed with slow release carbohydrates - giving your body a sustained supply of energy, which you'll need to perform at high-intensity in the gym or out on the pitch."





