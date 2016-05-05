Eat yourself clever

Lean chicken

“Protein is fantastic for the mind, increasing dopamine and the amino acid tryptophan, while helps to balance your mood and sharpen your actions. Lean white meat or fish is perfect. Have an early meal, high in protein and low in carbs, to feel right for a game.”

Salmon

“Omega-3s are superb brain food, and there’s all kinds of proof on how they positively affect cells: saturated fats can make them less sensitive, but polyunsaturated fats such as this help brain function and memory. Salmon or mackerel is great, and there are pills if you hate fish.”

Steak

“A balanced diet is best for both brain function and physical health. You shouldn’t have too much red meat, but it is a great source of the vitamins B2, B6 and B12. Deficiencies in these can affect how neurotransmitters produce energy in the brain. Steak is perfect for this.”