Scott Loach: Win your one-on-ones
By Ben Welch
Take the initiative in a one-on-one, says Ipswich shot stopper Scott Loach
LET THEM MAKE THE FIRST MOVE
When a player comes through one-on-one it’s a little bit like cat and mouse. Let them make the first move; don’t make the first move for them.
STAY BIG
You’ve got to try and stay big for as long as possible. Keep your eye on the ball and make them get close to you without having their mind made up there – so when they do get there, they’re going to stutter and that’s your chance to go for the ball.
DON’T COMMIT
If you come out too quick you’ll commit yourself and it will give them a chance to knock it round you or while you’re not settled they can slot it past you.
REDUCE THE ANGLE
Try to give him a four yard goal to aim at. Get out to them quick, stay big, force them to make a choice.
Scott Loach is a consultant for GK:Icon for more information visit www.gkicon.com
