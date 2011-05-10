Scott Loach: My pre-match playlist
By Ben Welch
Ipswich Town stopper Scott Loach likes to get ready for battle with a spot of Kasabian
My pre-match playlist is...
"On the way to every game I listen to Kasabian Empire. Every time I watch a football programme there always seems to be a Kasabian song playing in the background – there’s really something about their music that seems to get me fired up. The video for the song Empire is about them taking on the enemy and your opposition is the enemy on the day. The beat gets me pumped up for it."
Scott Loach is a consultant for GK:Icon for more information visit www.gkicon.com
