Full-backs: How to cover your centre-back
By Huw Davies
Don't let your centre-back go unprotected, thanks to this positional guide from former Ipswich and Scotland full-back George Burley
There's so much to do as a full-back – running the channels, putting in crosses, tracking the opposition's winger – that it's easy to let your centre-back go unprotected.
Don't let that happen. Every good centre-back needs his full-back to be aware of the game, of every attack, and of where he should be.
Positioning is vital, to make sure you're not playing a man onside, but not giving them too much room either.
So in this video, former Ipswich Town and Scotland full-back George Burley explains how to cover your centre-back in all situations.
