5 tips for getting through ACL rehab

1 LEARN FROM IT

“I tore my my meniscus and ACL and was told I was going to be out for 10-12 months,” explains the DR Congo international. “I told myself it’s part of football and now I know I have the strength to get through tough times.”

2 SWITCH OFF

“After I got injured I totally switched off from the football,” says Bolasie. “I focused on going to the gym, doing my work and being with my family. Time has passed by so fast.”

3 EVALUATE YOUR GAME

“I wouldn’t like to say it’s a blessing in disguise, but it’s given me the chance to look at my game,” says the £25 million winger. “I’ve worked on things I couldn’t do before. When I come back I’m going to be the the full package.”

4 TAKE YOUR TIME

“Don’t rush your rehab,” advises the 28-year-old. “Listen to your physio and coaches and focus on doing everything right. Come back too soon and you’ll risk making things worse.”

5 SEEK OUT SUPPORT

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players who have suffered the same injury - Danny Welbeck, Andy Johnson and Muhamed Besic - they’ve all been helpful,” reveals Bolasie. “Everyone has different story, but they keep telling me I’ll be fine and that’s the main thing.”

