Aaron Lennon: Taking on a quick full-back

Having pace in your armoury is all well and good against a leaden footed plodder running through treacle, but what’s your game plan against a fellow speed demon?

Everton's natural menace Aaron Lennon is a buccaneering winger with a strategy for such a face-off.

You only have to ask Patrice Evra, who’s no slouch himself, about the explosive capabilities of the England man.

In the 2009 Carling Cup final Lennon gave the United full-back a torrid time.

According to the diminutive wideman the key is movement and varying your angle of attack. Press play and let Lennon explain….

