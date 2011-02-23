Aaron Lennon: Taking on a quick full-back
By Ben Welch
Everton's daredevil winger Aaron Lennon tells you how to skin a jet-heeled full back
Having pace in your armoury is all well and good against a leaden footed plodder running through treacle, but what’s your game plan against a fellow speed demon?
Everton's natural menace Aaron Lennon is a buccaneering winger with a strategy for such a face-off.
You only have to ask Patrice Evra, who’s no slouch himself, about the explosive capabilities of the England man.
In the 2009 Carling Cup final Lennon gave the United full-back a torrid time.
According to the diminutive wideman the key is movement and varying your angle of attack. Press play and let Lennon explain….
