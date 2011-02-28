Aaron Lennon: Speed masterclass

The frantically whirring legs of Aaron Lennon eating up the turf as he blazes a trail past a helpless opponent have become a regular sight in the Premier League.



Defenders across the land fear the white and blue flash of the flying winger. Pace is Lennon’s natural gift, but the Everton winger hasn’t become a high performance sprinter by resting on his laurels.



From his explosive starts, to his petrol burning top speed, the diminutive racer has gained the edge by putting the work in on the training ground.



Watch this video for Lennon’s masterclass on speed.



