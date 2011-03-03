Aaron Lennon: How to get to the byline

Lurking menacingly on the touchline, you receive a pass into feet. A team-mate has been afforded an abundance of room in the box.

You need to get the ball to him, but a squadron of defenders have formed a barricade blocking your path to goal. There’s no time or space to whip in a cross.

You’ve got one option. Get to the byline and pull the ball back. Good luck.

To pull this off you’re going to need some help. Who better than Everton winger Aaron Lennon?

With his pace and skill the pint-sized racehorse is a master of evading tackles and hitting the byline. In this video he passes on his knowledge.

