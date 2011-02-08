Aaron Lennon answers your questions
By Ben Welch
Everton's rocket propelled winger on everything from dusting yourself off after a kamikaze challenge to keeping up with Gareth Bale
Aaron Lennon at full throttle is nothing short of unplayable. The human incarnation of Speedy Gonzales, tears down the right flank at breakneck speed, weaving his way through tackles like a speed skater negotiating a meteor shower.
In a set of exclusive videos for FourFourTwo Performance, the Tottenham and England winger gives you the inside track on becoming a full-back’s chief tormentor.
In Part One Lennon fields reader's questions on a range of subjects, from shaking off a tight marker to exploiting a 3-5-2 formation.
