Boss the penalty box

EXERCISE ONE

WEIGHTED PULL-UP

How to: Tie a weight around your waist and grab the bar with an underhand grip, keeping your hands shoulder-width apart. Hang with both arms fully extended. Bend your elbows and pull your body up until your chin is above the bar, then lower your body back to the start position and repeat.

How it helps: When the ball comes into the box you need to have the upper body strength to hold off challengers and claim the ball.

Reps 3

EXERCISE TWO

WEIGHTED DIPS

How to: Attach a weight to your waist, hoist yourself up on the dip bars, bend your knees and cross your feet. Bend your elbows, lean forward slightly and lower your body until your shoulders are below or level with your elbows. Drive up to the start position and repeat.

How it helps: This powers up your triceps, helping you to barge strikers out of the way and

launch the ball forward.

Reps 3

EXERCISE THREE

MEDICINE BALL CHEST THROW

How to: Scoop up a medicine ball and hold it to your chest. Set your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent. Powerfully throw the ball forward, fully extending your arms. Pick up the ball and repeat. Once you’ve completed all three exercises here, start the circuit again. Do this four times.

How it helps: This boosts strength in your triceps so you can hurl the ball out to a distant team-mate.

Reps 3

