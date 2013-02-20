Coping with pressure

Having worn the captain’s armband for one of football’s most powerful nations, Michael Ballack knows a thing or two about dealing with the weight of expectation.



During a dark period for the German national team, Der Capitano drove a mediocre team forward with this commanding presence in midfield.



He netted 42 times in 98 appearances for Die Mannschaft and finished as a runner-up at the 2002 World Cup and 2008 European Championship.



Many critics will point to Ballack’s near misses, but he won 13 major honours during a 17-year career with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea.



With typical German efficiency he dealt with pressure by preparing meticulously for games.



Don’t let pressure stand in the way of your success. Watch this video and follow Ballack’s tips for handling stress.



