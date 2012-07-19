Improve your speed, stamina and strength

Getting back into shape after a summer of sitting on your backside can be a traumatic experience.



The months spent picking pizza crumbs out of your belly button have not been kind. Bingo wings, moobs and a beer belly have replaced your bulging biceps and rippling six-pack.



The thought of returning to the gym and negotiating an obstacle course of machinery and wobble boards makes you break out in a cold sweat.



Don't panic. You have options. Rather than punishing yourself at the gym as you play catch-up during pre-season, you can condition your body over the summer with this circuit.



This six station workout from Jon Goodman, the Nike Academy's performance director, will work every part of your body and torch your flab.



