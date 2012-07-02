Build endurance and a rock solid core

Pre-season isn’t pretty. It’s hell. Your body sheds sweat like a torrential downpour. A fierce burning sensation shreds through your quads. You’re gasping for air like an out of breath bulldog. As you lose your vision and your knees buckle, you can feel this morning’s fry-up making it’s way up your esophagus.



There’s no one left to help. The rest of your team-mates have fallen victim to another unforgiving pre-season training session. It’s a massacre.



FFT can save you from this torture. In fact, we can help you get the jump on your team-mates and start pre-season in match-fit condition.



Nike Academy performance director, Jon Goodman, has devised a programme to help you stay sharp this summer, starting with this endurance boosting session.



"The purpose of the session is to do a little bit of cardiovascular work - some running - combining it with some whole body exercises,” the former Republic of Ireland striker told FFT.



"It's a really good session to maintain a level of fitness throughout the summer period. I learnt it many years ago, first when I was a player with Wimbledon.



"We used to go down to a naval base as part of our pre-season training. You can work it as a session individually or you can do it in groups."



Time to get to work…



