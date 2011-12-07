James Milner: Prepare like a professional

“It’s definitely worth developing a routine as it can help you prepare both mentally and physically.

My morning routine depends on what time I have to get up. Manchester City are the only club I’ve been at where the time of the training session changed every day.

It can be 10.30am, 12pm or 1.30pm – it really does vary every day. Every other club I’ve been at, the training sessions have nearly always been 10.30 starts.

If it’s a 10.30am start I will normally get up around 8am and have breakfast. I never have much of an appetite in the morning but I know I need to eat so I force myself.

I will usually have some cereal, fruit, yoghurt and maybe some toast. I like sultana bran with a banana but I’m not a big fan of breakfast.

I’ll then have a shower or sometimes I’ll even take the dog for a walk because it’s nice to get some fresh air in the lungs and get your legs going.

I will usually get to the training ground an hour and a half before the session starts so I can get a massage or do a gym session. Getting to the ground early enough for a warm-up is essential.”

