Pele: Big match preparation
By Ben Welch
Three time World Cup winner Pele reveals his pre-match routine for the big occasion
With a sideboard cracking under the strain of silverware, including three World Cup winning medals, Pele knows a thing or two about playing on the biggest stage.
In this video he reveals his use of visualisation as he prepared for his great individual battles against the likes of Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore.
Pele is the Honorary President of The New York Cosmos. For more information about The New York Cosmos collection tailored by Umbro visitumbro.com
Also see:
How to win those crunch games
Rooney: Big match preparation
Coping with pressure games
Gus Poyet: Mental preparation
Clint Dempsey: mental preparation
Top five tips for football visualisation
Pele: How to head like the King
Pele: What every striker needs
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.