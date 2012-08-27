Micah Richards: Recharge your batteries for the next game

For a young, modern day footballer Micah Richards had some very archaic views on the benefits of sports science.



The Manchester City defender believed that natural talent and athletic ability were all you needed to achieve optimum performance.



But he eventually relented and embraced the science. He hasn’t looked back since.



“I didn’t really buy into it much, but ever since I have, I’ve felt a lot better and I think my performances have been a lot better as well,” Richards told FFT.



To improve the burly full back’s output on the pitch City’s sports science department upgraded his recovery programme with a bespoke diet, tailor made for his physiological make-up.



Pool workouts and ice baths have also become regular fixtures in his post-game routine.



Once the hard work is over he gives his body time to repair and re-energise – crucial during a fixture pile-up.



“The stuff that we do really helps. It’s about looking after your body and making sure when the third or the fourth game comes, you’re ready and going prepared for it,” Richards explained.



Watch this video to hear how the City full back refuels and recharges his body for action.



Micah is an ambassador for If U Care Share, a charity that encourages young people to discuss their problems: www.ifucareshare.co.uk