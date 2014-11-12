The post-match handshake

1 "Key to any handshake is sustaining eye contact," says body language expert Mike Carter. It’s oft-quoted that the eyes are the windows to the soul. They establish trust and, more importantly when shaking the hand of the man you’ve just spent 90 minutes trying to beat, show you exude confidence.



2 "You should ensure your feet are pointing towards the person you’re shaking hands with," adds Carter. Again, power with respect is the aim, but increase the former by standing tall. So no slouching and no puffed-out chest, even if you’re at the wrong end of a 7-0 drubbing.



3 "Ensure that the fleshy part of the hand between the thumb and the index finger meets the same part of the other person’s hand, and make the grip firm but comfortable,” concludes Carter. “You can also use your left hand to touch the opponent’s right arm. This is a controlling action."



