Prepare your back

Hip rolls

Technique: Bend your legs and bring your heels up, roll your knees left to right.

How it helps: Shakes out the stiffness in your lower back and glutes.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

Teddy bear roll

Technique: Bring your knees to your chest and pull them in as you rock backwards and forwards.

How it helps: Reduces the risk of injury by limbering up your lower back and glutes.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

Hip crossover

Technique: Lie on your back, keep your shoulders down and bring your knee over your body. Straighten your leg to work your hamstrings.

How it helps: Sparks life into your lower back, glutes and hamstrings; helps range of movement.

Sets: 3

Reps: Hold stretch for 10 seconds; repeat three times. Or roll from left to right 10 times.

Bird dog

Technique: Start on all fours and brace abdominals. Extend opposite leg and arm out straight. Do not lift the arm or leg above the body – keep them in line.

How it helps: By activating your lower back, glutes and hamstrings you’ll soar above markers with explosive leaps.

Sets: 3

Reps: 8-12 times on each side.

Superman

Technique: Lie flat on your front and lift both your chest and legs off the ground. Only your midriff should be in contact with the floor.

How it helps: Gets the blood flowing in your back and glutes, giving you greater power in your jumps.

Sets: 3

Reps: 8-12

