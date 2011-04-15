Prepare your back
By Ben Welch
West Ham United strength and conditioning coach Mathew Monte-Colombo gives the lowdown on how to roll and stretch away that niggling back pain. Bring on the bir
Hip rolls
Technique: Bend your legs and bring your heels up, roll your knees left to right.
How it helps: Shakes out the stiffness in your lower back and glutes.
Sets: 3
Reps: 10
Teddy bear roll
Technique: Bring your knees to your chest and pull them in as you rock backwards and forwards.
How it helps: Reduces the risk of injury by limbering up your lower back and glutes.
Sets: 3
Reps: 10
Hip crossover
Technique: Lie on your back, keep your shoulders down and bring your knee over your body. Straighten your leg to work your hamstrings.
How it helps: Sparks life into your lower back, glutes and hamstrings; helps range of movement.
Sets: 3
Reps: Hold stretch for 10 seconds; repeat three times. Or roll from left to right 10 times.
Bird dog
Technique: Start on all fours and brace abdominals. Extend opposite leg and arm out straight. Do not lift the arm or leg above the body – keep them in line.
How it helps: By activating your lower back, glutes and hamstrings you’ll soar above markers with explosive leaps.
Sets: 3
Reps: 8-12 times on each side.
Superman
Technique: Lie flat on your front and lift both your chest and legs off the ground. Only your midriff should be in contact with the floor.
How it helps: Gets the blood flowing in your back and glutes, giving you greater power in your jumps.
Sets: 3
Reps: 8-12
