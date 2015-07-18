Raheem Sterling's gym regime

“The head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool, Ryland Morgans, made a significant difference to the overall physical side of my game.



At first everyone thought he was a bit strict, but you see the results being produced and think: ‘He’s great at what he does because he gets the best out of you’.



I try to go in the gym – on top of training – three or four times a week. I might do two leg sessions and a few upper body sessions. The aim is to get stronger so that when I come up against difficult opponents I’ve got enough power in my legs to burst past them.



We don’t focus on lifting heavy weights – that doesn’t work for football – but stuff that makes us more athletic, explosive and dynamic.



Having a strong core is also important. That helps you to hold off defenders when they clatter into you.”



