Power boosting gym workout
By Ben Welch
Want the strength and power you need to dominate the game? Use this gym workout to get it
Yes, we know, all you want to do is play football. The gym is boring. You can’t ripple the back of the net or fly down the wing in the gym, but if you do the work in the weights room, you might just have more of those magic moments on the pitch.
With a strong body – built for purpose – you’ll be able to jump higher, turn quicker, tackle harder, run faster and go for longer.
Put simply: If you want the glory, you need to put in the graft. Whether you’re a novice gym-goer or a seasoned pro this workout from the Nike Academy will help you forge a physique calibrated for success.
You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting facebook and NikeFootball.com.
For more fitness tips see:
Build a stronger core
Desk-jockey fitness
The living room workout
In the gym with Tom Cleverley
Super Mario's fight club workout
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.