Power boosting gym workout

Yes, we know, all you want to do is play football. The gym is boring. You can’t ripple the back of the net or fly down the wing in the gym, but if you do the work in the weights room, you might just have more of those magic moments on the pitch.



With a strong body – built for purpose – you’ll be able to jump higher, turn quicker, tackle harder, run faster and go for longer.



Put simply: If you want the glory, you need to put in the graft. Whether you’re a novice gym-goer or a seasoned pro this workout from the Nike Academy will help you forge a physique calibrated for success.



You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting facebook and NikeFootball.com.

