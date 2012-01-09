In the gym with Tom Cleverley

“How do I use this, Tom?”

“The sessions are split into two – one for upper body and one for lower body. Each should take no more than 30 minutes and you can combine them for a 60-minute total body workout. “It’s a circuit so I’ll do one set of a chest exercise like bench press, for example, then move to a different body part after a minute’s rest. It’s only a minute between all the exercises until you get to the end of one circuit – when you’ve done one set of exercises for each body part. You can rest for three minutes between each circuit. I do three circuits for each workout. “Try to have at least two or three days between your lower body routine and your next match. If you do it right, the lower body routine should really take it out of your legs – obviously not a good thing just before a match.”

Total body workout: 60mins

60 seconds: Take a 60-second break between each exercise

Upper body workout 30mins

1 Pull-ups

Works: Lats, biceps, abs

Grab the bar with an overhand grip and hang with both elbows extended. Bend your elbows and raise yourself above the bar, pause for a second and slowly lower yourself to your starting position.



Set 1: 8 reps with 5kg belt

Set 2: 7 reps with 7.5kg belt

Set 3: 6 reps with 10kg belt

2 Bench press

Works: Chest, shoulders, abs

Lie on the bench with your back flat. Grab the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and lower to your chest before exploding back up.

Set 1: 6 reps at 70kg

Set 2: 6 reps at 75kg

Set 3: 5 reps at 80kg

3 Seated shoulder press

Works: Shoulders, triceps, back

Sit on a bench and raise the dumbbells to either side of your head. Press each dumbbell above your head before lowering slowly.

Set 1: 8 reps with 12.5kg dumbbells

Set 2: 8 reps with 15kg dumbbells

Set 3: 6 reps with 17.5kg dumbbells

4 Weighted dips



Works: Triceps, chest, shoulders

Position yourself on the bars with a hand on each bar. Now raise yourself up by straightening your elbows, before bending them to lower yourself back to the start.



Set 1: 8 reps with 7.5kg belt

Set 2: 8 reps with 10kg belt

Set 3: 8 reps with 12.5kg belt



5 Incline pull-ups

Works: Backs, arms, shoulders

With your back and legs straight, grab the bar so your arms are fully extended and your back is just off the ground. Bend your elbows and pull yourself up to the bar, before slowly lowering yourself back to your starting position.



Set 1: 8 reps

Set 2: 8 reps

Set 3: 8 reps



Lower body workout 30mins



1 Squat

Works: Quads, glutes, abs

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and rest the barbell on your shoulders. Bend your knees and hips to lower yourself to the ground, stopping once your hamstrings are 90 degrees to the ground, and come back up.

Set 1: 6 reps at 70kg

Set 2: 5 reps at 75kg

Set 3: 4 reps at 80kg

2 Deadlift

Works: Quads, glutes, lower back, abs

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and bring your hips and upper body towards the bar and grab it with an overhand grip. Use your thighs to raise the bar until your legs are straight, making sure you keep your abs engaged, before lowering slowly.

Set 1: 6 reps at 50kg

Set 2: 6 reps at 50kg

Set 3: 6 reps at 50kg

3 Box step-ups

Works: Calves, quads, abs

Stand in front of a step with a dumbbell in each hand. Leading with your left leg, rise up onto the step while keeping your back straight, bring your right leg up then hold for a second before stepping down. Repeat, leading with your right leg.



Set 1: 6 reps with 7.5kg dumbbells

Set 2: 6 reps with 10kg dumbbells

Set 3: 6 reps with 12.5kg dumbbells



4 Straight leg deadlift

Works: Hamstrings, lower back

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping your legs and back straight, lift the bar until upright before lowering.



Set 1: 5 reps at 30kg

Set 2: 5 reps at 35kg

Set 3: 5 reps at 40kg

