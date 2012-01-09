In the gym with Tom Cleverley
By Ben Welch
Power your way through the opposition with a little bit of help from the Watford midfielder’s weekly strength and conditioning routine
“How do I use this, Tom?”
“The sessions are split into two – one for upper body and one for lower body. Each should take no more than 30 minutes and you can combine them for a 60-minute total body workout. “It’s a circuit so I’ll do one set of a chest exercise like bench press, for example, then move to a different body part after a minute’s rest. It’s only a minute between all the exercises until you get to the end of one circuit – when you’ve done one set of exercises for each body part. You can rest for three minutes between each circuit. I do three circuits for each workout. “Try to have at least two or three days between your lower body routine and your next match. If you do it right, the lower body routine should really take it out of your legs – obviously not a good thing just before a match.”
Total body workout: 60mins
60 seconds: Take a 60-second break between each exercise
Upper body workout 30mins
1 Pull-ups
Works: Lats, biceps, abs
Grab the bar with an overhand grip and hang with both elbows extended. Bend your elbows and raise yourself above the bar, pause for a second and slowly lower yourself to your starting position.
Set 1: 8 reps with 5kg belt
Set 2: 7 reps with 7.5kg belt
Set 3: 6 reps with 10kg belt
2 Bench press
Works: Chest, shoulders, abs
Lie on the bench with your back flat. Grab the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and lower to your chest before exploding back up.
Set 1: 6 reps at 70kg
Set 2: 6 reps at 75kg
Set 3: 5 reps at 80kg
3 Seated shoulder press
Works: Shoulders, triceps, back
Sit on a bench and raise the dumbbells to either side of your head. Press each dumbbell above your head before lowering slowly.
Set 1: 8 reps with 12.5kg dumbbells
Set 2: 8 reps with 15kg dumbbells
Set 3: 6 reps with 17.5kg dumbbells
4 Weighted dips
Works: Triceps, chest, shoulders
Position yourself on the bars with a hand on each bar. Now raise yourself up by straightening your elbows, before bending them to lower yourself back to the start.
Set 1: 8 reps with 7.5kg belt
Set 2: 8 reps with 10kg belt
Set 3: 8 reps with 12.5kg belt
5 Incline pull-ups
Works: Backs, arms, shoulders
With your back and legs straight, grab the bar so your arms are fully extended and your back is just off the ground. Bend your elbows and pull yourself up to the bar, before slowly lowering yourself back to your starting position.
Set 1: 8 reps
Set 2: 8 reps
Set 3: 8 reps
Lower body workout 30mins
1 Squat
Works: Quads, glutes, abs
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and rest the barbell on your shoulders. Bend your knees and hips to lower yourself to the ground, stopping once your hamstrings are 90 degrees to the ground, and come back up.
Set 1: 6 reps at 70kg
Set 2: 5 reps at 75kg
Set 3: 4 reps at 80kg
2 Deadlift
Works: Quads, glutes, lower back, abs
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and bring your hips and upper body towards the bar and grab it with an overhand grip. Use your thighs to raise the bar until your legs are straight, making sure you keep your abs engaged, before lowering slowly.
Set 1: 6 reps at 50kg
Set 2: 6 reps at 50kg
Set 3: 6 reps at 50kg
3 Box step-ups
Works: Calves, quads, abs
Stand in front of a step with a dumbbell in each hand. Leading with your left leg, rise up onto the step while keeping your back straight, bring your right leg up then hold for a second before stepping down. Repeat, leading with your right leg.
Set 1: 6 reps with 7.5kg dumbbells
Set 2: 6 reps with 10kg dumbbells
Set 3: 6 reps with 12.5kg dumbbells
4 Straight leg deadlift
Works: Hamstrings, lower back
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping your legs and back straight, lift the bar until upright before lowering.
Set 1: 5 reps at 30kg
Set 2: 5 reps at 35kg
Set 3: 5 reps at 40kg
Tom Cleverley is an Adidas ambassador. For exclusive player content and chances to win amazing prizes follow @adidasUK
