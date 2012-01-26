You Can Be a Ref

A goal of The FA National Game Strategy is to recruit 8,000 new referees by 2012 and retain the existing 26,000 officials to ensure that in future, every game has a qualified official who is receiving regular training and support as part of the National Referee Development Programme. The first stage in becoming a referee is to register with your local County Football Association and then attend a Basic Referees Course.



The FA Basic Referee Training Course has been redesigned and modernised to equip potential match officials with the knowledge and understanding of the application of the Laws of the Game. It is focused on candidates who wish to officiate in eleven v eleven games at both Junior and adult level and they will receive advice, guidance and help towards achieving the necessary skills to officiate as a new Referee.



County Associations will be able to target available resources to support Trainees through the basic course to either Level 7 (Junior County Referee) or 8 (Youth Referee). But there are also options for candidates who do not wish to officiate in full-sided games, with courses available in the small-sided and Futsal code as well.



Courses cost from between £50 and £100 and are open to anyone over 14 years old. They run across five modules including the completion of six matches as a trainee referee, two of which will be observed by a referee mentor.



If you are keen on taking your first steps on the road to becoming a fully qualified referee, visit TheFA.com/Referee for details of your local County FA.