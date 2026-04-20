Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta sack detailed, following crucial defeat

Mikel Arteta has not won a major trophy as Arsenal boss since the FA Cup in 2020

Mikel Arteta attempted to remain positive but Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday felt like a significant moment in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s chasers are now just three points behind the Gunners, with a game in hand.

A lead that seemed unassailable only a few weeks ago has almost disappeared, and the pressure continues to mount on Arsenal.

Arteta's Arsenal future not guaranteed