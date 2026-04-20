Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta sack detailed, following crucial defeat
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By Callum Rice-Coates published
The Gunners are at risk of squandering their lead at the top of the Premier League
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Mikel Arteta attempted to remain positive but Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday felt like a significant moment in the Premier League title race.
Pep Guardiola’s chasers are now just three points behind the Gunners, with a game in hand.
A lead that seemed unassailable only a few weeks ago has almost disappeared, and the pressure continues to mount on Arsenal.