Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta sack detailed, following crucial defeat

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The Gunners are at risk of squandering their lead at the top of the Premier League

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Mikel Arteta manager / head coach of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Mikel Arteta has not won a major trophy as Arsenal boss since the FA Cup in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta attempted to remain positive but Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday felt like a significant moment in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s chasers are now just three points behind the Gunners, with a game in hand.

Arteta's Arsenal future not guaranteed