Arsenal make summer transfer plans to build around major contract extension: report

Arsenal will take a lap of honour on their domestic season before turning their attention to PSG

Arsenal already have their summer transfer priorities firmly in mind as they come to the end of a successful season.

The Gunners will receive the Premier League trophy on Sunday after getting themselves over the line earlier this week by beating Burnley a day before Manchester City were held to a draw at Bournemouth.

That has put a four-point cushion between the two sides with just one more league game left to play - and Arsenal's season is still not over with the Champions League final against PSG set to follow a week on Saturday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta set to receive transfer boost and contract offer

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The Mirror write that Arsenal's progress this season has prompted the club to line up a busy summer in the transfer market as they look to consolidate their position - as well as making a move to tie down Mikel Arteta to a longer deal.

The manager's current deal is set to expire next summer, but Arsenal are reportedly keen on a two-year extension - which is likely to come with a pay rise.

Julian Alvarez joined Atletico from Manchester City in 2024 (Image credit: Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are also said to be looking at improving their options in central midfield, left wing, and a move for someone who can play across the front three.

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is apparently firmly on Arsenal's wishlist two years on from his departure from Manchester City.

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The Argentina international scored 36 goals in 103 games in all competitions for City across two seasons before Atletico signed him in a €95m deal.

Alvarez has 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 games for Atletico, including scoring against Arsenal in their recent Champions League semi-final.

Other players namechecked as being of interest to Arsenal include Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Sandro Tonali is said to be on Arsenal's wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian has been at Newcastle since summer 2023 and has two years left on his existing deal, which may make it the prime time for the Magpies to move him on.

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes and Porto's Victor Froholdt. are cited as a potential alternatives for Tonali.

Arsenal 'will definitely have to sell' this summer, however, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri among the potential departures.