Pep Guardiola will be 'extremely disappointed' by bombshell: Gary Neville reacts to Manchester City news

Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on yesterday’s ‘game-changer’ news regarding Pep Guardiola’s end-of-season departure.

Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season, after sealing the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and still in the Premier League title race this year.

The Spaniard four-peated the Premier League between the years of 2020 and 2024, before Liverpool disrupted the streak in 2024/25 and Arsenal look to do the same this campaign.

Gary Neville reacts to leaked Pep Guardiola departure

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Arsenal prevailed in a narrow 1-0 victory against already-relegated Burnley in their penultimate Premier League game on Monday evening.

The Gunners are now separated by 90 minutes against London rivals Crystal Palace from their first top-flight trophy in 22 years.

Mikel Arteta is gunning for Premier League glory this season, after three successive second place finishes in the competition. (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gary Neville, working as co-commentator during the Arsenal victory, reacted to the Daily Mail’s report of Guardiola’s impending Etihad exit and slammed its unfortunate timing.

Speaking on SkySports, the Manchester United legend said: “I'm surprised that it's broken right now. Not just because it's during this match, but it's the night before a Man City game.

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“I think of being in school and the news of Kenny Dalglish leaving Liverpool, or Sir Alex Ferguson leaving Manchester, and Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool recently. Something like that is game-changer news.

“They’re such huge moments in football, and I don’t see it as news [that] Manchester City would let get out, or would want out. If it is true, [City] will be extremely disappointed that it has broken now, and so will Pep Guardiola.”

Since joining the Cityzens in 2016, Guardiola has led Manchester City to a remarkable six Premier League titles, including 100-point and 98-point back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.

Gary Neville believes this news is comparable to the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson from Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard, ranked at No. 5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers of all time, also led his men to two Champions League finals, losing the first in 2021 to Chelsea and winning the second during a treble season against Inter Milan in 2023.

The Manchester City coach was only prevented from winning England’s most-coveted domestic title twice, first by Jurgen Klopp, then again by Arne Slot, both of Liverpool.

The Spaniard’s ex-colleague at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta, is in pole position to be the first non-Liverpool coach to steal a title from under Guardiola’s nose, now five points clear at the Premier League table’s perch.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Manchester City as the club’s next head coach, according to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano this morning.

Pep Guardiola will return for his final two Premier League games as the Cityzens’ coach against Bournemouth this evening, then Aston Villa in Matchweek 38, looking to wrap up his tenure with a seventh English top-flight title.