Manchester City in talks with Enzo Maresca - though Italian has 'commitments' to Chelsea: report

Pep Guardiola knows Enzo Maresca both as an assistant and as an opponent

How do you replace such a totemic figure as Pep Guardiola?

That's the problem Manchester City are said to be preparing for this summer amid speculation that the iconic manager might step away at the end of the season.

Guardiola has delivered trophy after trophy for City, and is hoping to go out on a high with the Premier League title race on a knife-edge and the FA Cup semi-finals coming up this weekend.

Manchester City talking to Enzo Maresca, but Chelsea might stand in the way