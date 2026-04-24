Manchester City in talks with Enzo Maresca - though Italian has 'commitments' to Chelsea: report
Manchester City are said to be making contingency plans in case Pep Guardiola walks away this summer
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How do you replace such a totemic figure as Pep Guardiola?
That's the problem Manchester City are said to be preparing for this summer amid speculation that the iconic manager might step away at the end of the season.
Guardiola has delivered trophy after trophy for City, and is hoping to go out on a high with the Premier League title race on a knife-edge and the FA Cup semi-finals coming up this weekend.