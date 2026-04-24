Manchester City in talks with Enzo Maresca - though Italian has 'commitments' to Chelsea: report

News
By published

Manchester City are said to be making contingency plans in case Pep Guardiola walks away this summer

Pep Guardiola knows Enzo Maresca both as an assistant and as an opponent
Pep Guardiola knows Enzo Maresca both as an assistant and as an opponent (Image credit: Getty Images)

How do you replace such a totemic figure as Pep Guardiola?

That's the problem Manchester City are said to be preparing for this summer amid speculation that the iconic manager might step away at the end of the season.

Manchester City talking to Enzo Maresca, but Chelsea might stand in the way