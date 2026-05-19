Manchester City agree deal with Pep Guardiola successor: report

Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City this summer, bringing to an end a glittering 10-year spell in which the manager has changed English football.

After months of speculation, reports emerged on Monday night that the 55-year-old is expected to depart at the end of the season, 12 months before the end of his contract.

Since arriving at City in 2016, Guardiola has won six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups, three FA Cups and the Champions League, establishing the club as the dominant force in the English game.

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Guardiola's future has been a hot topic all season and the rumour mill went into overdrive last week when leaked footage appeared to show the former Barcelona boss filming a 'farewell video' on the Etihad Stadium pitch.

While City are yet to officially announce the Catalan's departure, speculation over who might replace him has been rife - and it appears the club have already lined up his successor.

Guardiola has won 15 major trophies at Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, City have "a total verbal agreement" with Enzo Maresca to replace Guardiola, with the former Chelsea manager set to sign an initial three-year deal.

Romano adds that the Italian has "always been considered the ideal candidate" to succeed the legendary coach and the 46-year-old reportedly held talks over the role last month, despite the Etihad hierarchy holding out hope that Guardiola would stay for one more campaign.

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Maresca was appointed manager of City's Elite Development Squad in 2020 and won Premier League 2 with their Under 23 side in his only season in charge, before leaving to take charge of Serie A side Parma.

He lasted just 14 games at the Italian club before returning to City, where he was part of Guardiola's first-team staff during the 2022/23 Treble-winning campaign.

Maresca left to manage Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League and led the Foxes to the Championship title in 2023/24.

Enzo Maresca (left) with Guardiola while the Italian was manager of Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former West Bromwich Albion, Juventus and Sevilla midfielder was then hired by Chelsea and won the Conference League and Club World Cup in his only full season in charge, as well as securing Champions League qualification, before leaving this January amid growing tensions behind the scenes.

There is great mutual respect between Guardiola and Maresca, with the City boss saying earlier this season: "One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca, I know him quite well but, the job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit.

"Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League, qualification for the Champions League in a league that is so tough with a young team. It is exceptional."