Manchester City manager appointment imminent after secret Pep Guardiola talks revealed

Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola have been in talks regarding the former's impending appointment.

Pep Guardiola departed from Manchester City after a decade at the helm, leading his men to six Premier League titles, an elusive Champions League trophy and domestic cup success.

Enzo Maresca’s appointment as Manchester City manager is now imminent, with private talks having taken place between the Italian and Guardiola.

The Cityzens, who won both the FA and Carabao Cup in 2025/26, narrowly lost out on a swan song Premier League victory for the Spaniard, to ex-colleague Mikel Arteta of Arsenal.

Maresca and Guardiola in discussions over Manchester City squad

According to The Athletic, it is understood that Maresca and his Spanish predecessor have been in talks regarding the current Manchester City squad.

Long-time Cityzen veterans Bernardo Silva and John Stones also departed from the Etihad at the previous season’s conclusion, making Maresca’s start to Manchester City life difficult.

Bernando Silva's loss will be huge for the Cityzens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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However, transfer activity does not appear to be a strict priority for the Italian, with his primary aim being to connect with the current players and impart his philosophy.

Building on Guardiola’s pre-existing structures in Manchester is also of importance to Maresca, likely the motivation for their contact ahead of the Cityzens’ next campaign.

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The club’s director of football, Hugo Viana, will oversee Manchester City’s recruitment and sales, with a right-back, central midfielder and winger topping the transfer priority list.

If Maresca is to be involved significantly in any transfer business, it will be in locating an adequate replacement for Silva, with Elliot Anderson being the club’s main target.

In terms of outgoings, Nico Gonzalez remains the most likely for an Etihad exit, however, Tijani Reijnders, Nathan Ake, James Trafford, Josko Gvardiol, Savinho and Omar Marmoush make up a longer list of potential departures.

Omar Marmoush's minutes at Manchester City this season didn't reflect the quality he was bought for. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club’s financial situation, as ever, is considered healthy, and the no-fee losses of Silva and Stones are not expected to play a role in their transfer activity this summer.

There is potential for deals to be put in place akin to the signing of John Stones replacement Marc Guehi, who joined six months in advance of the veteran’s exit.

Maresca’s initial games as Man City boss are expected to be during the club’s pre-season tour of the Far East. It is not expected to include many senior players, however, the club’s transfer activity will offer the Italian assurances prior to his first fixtures.