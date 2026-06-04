Manchester City in fresh legal talks with Chelsea lawyers: report

Enzo Maresca will be the next Manchester City manager, but only if a legal hurdle is overcome first

Pep Guardiola’s Etihad Stadium reign came to an end at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, which saw the Spaniard lift the FA and Carabao Cups one final time.

Manchester City have seemingly turned to ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as the candidate deemed most suitable to follow in the legendary Guardiola’s footsteps.

But before his official Cityzen coronation, the Manchester club are embroiled in more legal drama: this time, subject to compensation claims from Maresca’s previous London employers.

Chelsea hold up Maresca to Manchester City deal

Maresca left Stamford Bridge in January of this year, replaced by Liam Rosenior, who also exited the club months later.

The Italian, who oversaw a turbulent 2025 for Chelsea, departed with three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, leading to a financial dispute.

Maresca to Manchester City is being held up by Chelsea's financial demands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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That is directed towards Manchester City, Maresca’s next employers, with the request for compensation causing a hold-up in his announcement as the club's next manager.

Chelsea have apparently refused to sign off on a contractual release for the Italian, making it impossible for Maresca to become Guardiola’s successor in Manchester, as things stand.

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That refusal will only happen should Manchester City be unable to meet their financial demands, which was disputed initially due to being a seven-figure.

Manchester City fans will be relieved to know that the deal being brokered between the club’s respective legal teams is edging closer to an agreement.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester City are hopeful that an adequate compensation package and deal will be brokered by the week’s end.

#ManCity remain in talks with Chelsea over compensation for Enzo Maresca and a deal is in the hands of each club's respective lawyers. @ManCity are hopeful of an agreement this week.[@SkyKaveh/@SkySportsLyall]June 3, 2026

Pep Guardiola's shoes are staggeringly large to fill (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

As a result, the Cityzens expect to formally announce Maresca as the club’s next manager once an agreement has been reached, likely this weekend.

It is expected that Chelsea will refuse to settle without receiving the largest possible payout from Manchester City, with all cards firmly held by the West London club.

The Italian has large shoes to fill: with Guardiola’s haul extending to six Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, and too many domestic cups to count.

Guardiola's successor has been in recent talks with the man himself, as well as discussions with the club regarding summer transfer activity.

Maresca’s first games at the helm of Manchester City will be during the club’s Far East Asia pre-season tour, ahead of the ex-Chelsea man’s debut Etihad campaign.