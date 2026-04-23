'Chelsea are all over the place - it's a reflection on them, not Liam Rosenior' Gary Neville hits out at Chelsea's chop and change approach
Chelsea are now looking for their sixth permanent manager in just four years
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Gary Neville believes it is time for Chelsea's owners to have a good long look at themselves after dispensing with their fifth managers in four years.
Liam Rosenior's dismissal came after just 107 days in charge of the club, and puts him on the list alongside Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.
Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella spoke earlier this month about how disruptive Maresca's mid-season dismissal had been to the players.