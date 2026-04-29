Chelsea announce retirement of long-serving defender at end of contract

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Chelsea have announced the retirement of long-serving defender Millie Bright

DERBY, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrate with the trophy following their team&#039;s victory in the Subway Women&#039;s League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Pride Park on March 15, 2025 in Derby, England.
Millie Bright (R) is retiring from the game (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)