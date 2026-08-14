Manchester City star set to sign for ex-Liverpool boss in Saudi Pro League: report

Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is reportedly set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah for £52m - just 14 months after arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

The Netherlands international, 28, cost City £46.5m when he arrived from AC Milan last summer.

But Reijnders started just 19 Premier League games last season as he struggled to hold down a regular place in the side and is now on the verge of a transfer away from English football.

Tijjani Reijnders set to link up with former Liverpool, Leicester and Celtic manager

Reijnders starred against Wolves on the opening day of last season (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Reijnders scored one goal and assisted another as he enjoyed a dream debut in City's 4-0 hammering of Wolves on the opening day of last season.

But that was arguably the high point of the Dutchman's spell in Manchester and he did not play in either the Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal, or the triumph over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is in charge of Al-Qadsiah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reijnders started all three of City's pre-season friendlies under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola this summer, but he missed the team's open training session on Thursday, ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal in the Community Shield.

And BBC Sport reports that he is set to join Al-Qadsiah, who are managed by ex-Liverpool, Leicester City and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

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The former Reds head coach took over the Saudi Pro League side last December, when they were fifth in the table, and led them to a fourth-place finish, before starting this season with a 3-1 win at Al-Shabab this week.

Their most notable players are Italy striker Mateo Retegui and Mexico's World Cup 2026 star Julian Quinones, so the signing of Reijnders represents a real coup.

His departure is the latest chapter in a summer of change in City's midfield, with Elliot Anderson arriving for £116m from Nottingham Forest and Rodri expected to join Barcelona.

Rodri could also leave City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club are also reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who played under Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

City also have Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez as options in the centre of the park, while left-back Nico O'Reilly played there several times last season.

After facing Arsenal in the Community Shield, Maresca's men start their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday, August 23.