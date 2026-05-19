Have Chelsea made a sly dig at former manager following end-of-season announcement?

Chelsea have posted a subtle dig via their X account following an end-of-season announcement, directed at one of their former managers.

Chelsea, currently placed 10th in the Premier League table, are enduring a calamitous 2025/26 campaign, culminating in last weekend’s FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Despite their woes, and the dramatic fall-off of Blues superstar Cole Palmer, the West London club have praised one man above all else for preventing their struggles from worsening.

Chelsea herald Joao Pedro as Player of the Season, and dig at former manager

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Chelsea announced Brazilian forward Joao Pedro as their Player of the Season for 2025/26 today on X (formerly Twitter), after bagging 20 goals in all competitions for the club this season.

The 24-year-old boasts 15 Premier League goals, all non-penalty strikes, alongside five assists for the Blues in the 2025/26 top-flight campaign.

Joao Pedro has been the sole bright spark in Chelsea's stuttering machine this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news of Pedro’s Player of the Season coronation follows a shock snubbing from former manager Carlo Ancelotti in the Brazil World Cup 2026 squad.

The 24-year-old, who once appeared a certainty for the 26-man squad travelling to North America, was left out of the announced list, with Brazil legend Neymar making the cut.

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In response, Chelsea released a compilation of Pedro’s best moments this season via X (formerly Twitter), with the caption reading: “Our brilliant Brazilian.”

The Blues star wasn’t the only high-profile name left out of the squad, which was finalised and announced yesterday by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

While Pedro hasn’t been in top form as of late, he recorded four goal contributions in a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa in March, Chelsea’s last win in the Premier League.

Our brilliant Brazilian. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/hN7VjCaRySMay 19, 2026

Ancelotti managed the Blues between the years of 2009 and 2011, winning 67 games out of 109 as Chelsea head coach.

The Brazil national team manager also oversaw 23 defeats during that period, but led the West London club to a domestic double in the 2009-10 season, winning both the FA Cup and the Premier League.

Chelsea return to top-flight action tonight against London rivals and relegation-battling Tottenham Hotspur.