England star nails World Cup colours to the mast in Thomas Tuchel's final dress rehearsal

After the lightning, thunder and rain, Jude Bellingham shone so brightly that he has surely ended the debate about whether he should start for England against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.

There was plenty to enjoy in England’s performance, including the control of Elliot Anderson in midfield, and the pace of Anthony Gordon down the left, but this was Bellingham’s evening here at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando.

England fans turned up in numbers, singing of going to New York for the final of the World Cup, and heartened in their hope by the performance of their No 10. “Juuuuude” they chanted. They believed. Maybe Thomas Tuchel now will.

Jude Bellingham was in his element for England's final 'proper' World Cup warm-up fixture

Kick-off was delayed due to 'inclement weather' (Image credit: Getty Images)

This had felt a final audition for Bellingham. Morgan Rogers is a Tuchel favourite, and the Aston Villa attacker’s supporters have been loud in campaigning for him to start at 10. England still have a scrimmage game against Miami United to come but this was the last proper test, and Bellingham passed it with flying colours.

Bellingham is heading into his fourth tournament with England, has already won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid, yet his youth is often overlooked. He’s still only 22, still maturing. He could have another six tournaments in him. Some of the critical scrutiny is completely legitimate, and some of his comments to officials have been unnecessary.

He had a word here with the referee, Katja Koroleva, seeking an explanation over some decision, and accepted the explanation with a cheery thumbs up. Bellingham was wise not to get into a deeper debate with Koroleva who graduated with honours in biology, has a masters in medical science, and further qualifications in Spanish and chemistry.

Bellingham had a challenging examination here. He set the tone from kick-off with a 30-yard sprint to press Darryl Araya. It was almost as if Bellingham wanted to show his commitment to the team ethic, putting in the hard yards, doing the dirty stuff. Bellingham gets accused of wanting to do the spectacular but much of his play was selfless and simple, laying the ball off to better-placed team-mates.