‘There’s no better feeling than going to a World Cup, walking out before a game, seeing all the England fans there and knowing the whole world is watching’ Why Jordan Pickford thrives for the Three Lions

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The England no.1 is gearing up for his fifth major international tournament

Jordan Pickford speaks to Thomas Tuchel during England&#039;s 2-0 win over Albania in March 2025.
Pickford is set to play in his third World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)