Footballer injured in LNER train knife attack undergoes surgery as club confirm hospital stay: report
A National League footballer was one of the victims of a shocking knife attack aboard a London-bound train over the weekend
Passengers and staff on board a Saturday evening Doncaster to London King's Cross LNER service were attacked by a man shortly after the train left Peterborough station.
National League club Scunthorpe United have released a statement confirming 22-year-old Jonathan Gjoshe was among the victims of the mass stabbing.
The incident made national and international news due to the severity and nature of the attack, in which 11 people were injured.
Scunthorpe United player injured in Huntingdon train attack
Gjoshe is registered to Scunthorpe and has made two appearances in the National League Cup so far this season.
The club confirmed Gjoshe has not suffered life-threatening injuries but remains in hospital.
A member of the train crew on board the LNER service between Doncaster and London King's Cross is in a 'critical but stable' condition.
According to the BBC, Gjoshe sustained an injury to his arm and has undergone surgery.
"Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening," the club's statement read.
"We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further.
"Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train."
Andy Butler, Scunthorpe United manager, updates BBC Radio Humberside on the condition of player Jonathan Gjoshe.The 22-year-old defender has been named amongst the victims of the Huntingdon train attack last weekend.#Iron | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/EcAjWJputkNovember 3, 2025
Iron boss Andy Butler said of the incident: "It hits close to home it really does.
"The club will back him every step of the way in terms of recovery.
"We just hope Jonathan feels OK."
Anthony Williams, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.
