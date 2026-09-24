Former Champions League winner joins OnlyFans

Former Champions League winner Lola Gallardo has joined OnlyFans, with the Spanish goalkeeper set to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life on and off the pitch.

Gallardo, who was part of Lyon's Champions League-winning squad in 2020, has launched her own platform on the subscription-based creator site, joining a list of other female athletes who have done the same.

The 33-year-old is currently playing for Atlético Madrid in Liga F and also represented Spain at the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups.

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Behind the scenes look

Lola Gallardo has joined OnlyFans (Image credit: OnlyFans)

Gallardo says her OnlyFans content will offer supporters an insight into the realities of professional football, including training, matchday preparation and life away from the club.

The goalkeeper, who is currently preparing to welcome her first child with her wife Cristina Vicente, will also share more about her interests away from football, with cooking, padel, fashion and travelling among her passions.

Lola Gallardo represented Spain at two World Cups (Image credit: (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images))

Gallardo is Atletico Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper as they target a return to Champions League football in 2027/28, having missed out on European qualification this season.

On joining the platform, Gallardo said: “Women’s football is growing in popularity massively, and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of the game.

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“There is still much more to be done to bring fans closer to the players and stories behind the sport. That’s why I am very excited to be joining OnlyFans.

“My platform offers another space where supporters can follow my journey throughout the season, get to know me away from the pitch and connect with the wider world of women’s football.”

She joins a growing group of professional athletes using the platform, including British boxer Shannon Courtenay, French tennis player Chloe Paquet and Irish MMA fighter Shauna Bannon.

OnlyFans says more than 285 professional athletes are currently using the platform.